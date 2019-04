Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi talks to media after filing his election nominations in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

People hold up their ID cards as they stand in line to cast their votes at a polling station in Dadri, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

General elections kicked off on Thursday in over 50 electoral districts of India, the world's largest democracy, where almost 900 million voters are eligible to vote in seven phases spread out over six weeks.

The results of these elections are expected to be announced on May 23.