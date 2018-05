An Iraqi man prepares to vote during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

Iraqi policemen stand guard at a gate as an elderly man (L, back to camera) arrives to cast his vote in the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An Iraqi man votes during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An Iraqi man has his voting card checked during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An Iraqi (out of frame) shows an electronic voter ID card during the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

Voting for the first parliamentary elections in Iraq, since the defeat of the Islamic State terror group, began early morning on Saturday amid tight security, including aerial surveillance.

Around 24 million citizens are eligible to vote in the elections, the voting for which began at 7 am and will continue through the day to end at 6 pm.