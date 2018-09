Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani holds a press conference after voting in the Kurdistan parliamentary election, at a polling station in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, Sept. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/GAILAN HAJI

Polling stations in Iraqi Kurdistan opened on Sunday for the parliamentary election, the first since the independence referendum was held a year ago in the region.

The polling stations opened at 6:00 GMT and will remain open until 15:00, although the electoral commission may extend the voting period by one hour.