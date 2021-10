Yukio Edano, leader of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, waves to voters during the Lower House election campaign in Tokyo, Japan, 30 October 2021, the eve of the voting day. Voters cast their ballots on 31 October 2021 for the Lower House election. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leader of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), waves during an election campaign in Tokyo, Japan, 30 October 2021, on the eve of the 2021 Japanese general election. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A man casts his vote for the lower house election amid the coronavirus pandemic at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A woman casts her vote for the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A child looks at her mother filling her ballot for the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A staff member disinfects a ballot box amid the coronavirus pandemic at a polling station for the lower house election in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Polling stations opened across Japan on Sunday morning for voting in the country's general election, in which the ruling party led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to renew its mandate.

Around 46,000 polling booths opened at 7 am and are set to remain open until 8 pm, while the counting of votes is expected to continue for many hours afterwards.