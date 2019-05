Lithuanian president candidate Saulius Skvernelis speaks to media after voting during presidental elections in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDA KALNINA

Lithuanian presidential candidate Ingrida Simonyte speaks to journalists after voting during presidental elections in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDA KALNINA

Polling booths in Lithuania opened at 7am (0400 GMT) on Sunday for the second round of presidential polls as well as the European parliament elections.

Around 2.5 million people were registered to vote in the elections, which end at 8pm. They will decide the successor to incumbent president Dalia Grybauskaite, who in 2009 became the first woman to lead the Baltic country.