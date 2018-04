A man rides his bicycle next to election posters for Presidential candidate Mladen Bojanic, a non-party leader of the United Opposition, in Podgorica, Montenegro, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

Women pass an election poster for Presidential candidate Mila Djukanovic of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) in Podgorica, Montenegro, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

Over 1,200 polling stations in Montenegro opened at 7 am on Sunday for the presidential elections, which Milo Djukanovic of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists is expected to win.

Around 530,000 citizens are eligible to vote for their new president, who will replace Filip Vujanovic, whose term ends in May.