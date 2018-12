An electoral official prepares a polling station at a public primary school ahead of presidential elections in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HENITSOA RAFALIA

Polling stations opened Wednesday in Madagascar with 10 million eligible voters called upon to decide between two former presidents in contention.

Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana obtained the highest number of votes - 39.19 percent and 35.29 percent, respectively - in the first round of the elections on Nov. 7, becoming eligible to contest the run-off.