A Zimbabwean woman walks down the road to vote at a polling station on election day in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Polling booths opened in Zimbabwe on Monday for historic elections after the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe, who ruled the country from 1980 to 2017, with 5.6 million people registered to vote.

Voting for presidential, legislative and municipal elections began at 7 am and soon queues had formed in front of many polling stations in the capital Harare and other parts of the country.