Afghan election observers watch as workers of Independent Election Commission (IEC) count votes at a polling station after parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan election observer watches from a window as workers of Independent Election Commission (IEC) count votes at a polling station after parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan voters wait in line for the reopening of a polling center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 21, 2018, where an explosion killed four people and injured 12 others a day earlier. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan people continued to queue up outside polling centers on Sunday as voting was extended by a day with over 400 centers remaining shut on day one owing to technical glitches and logistical and security challenges.

At least 27 civilians and nine security forces members were killed and 126 people were wounded on Saturday in attacks perpetrated by the Taliban.