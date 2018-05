An elderly voter casts her ballot at a polling station during the 14th Malaysia general election in Pekan, Pahang, Malaysia, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Former Malaysian prime minister, chairman of the 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope) and current prime ministerial candidate Mahathir Mohamad casts his vote during the 14th general elections in at a polling station at the Titi Gajah secondary school in Alor Setar, 450 km north of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian Prime Minister and ruling National Front Coalition (Barisan Nasional) party President Najib Razak (L) poses with local residents after casting his vote during the 14th Malaysia general election in Pekan, Pahang, Malaysia, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Polling stations closed voting at 5 pm in one of the most closely-fought general elections Malaysia has witnessed since the country's independence.

Around 47 percent of the more than 14 million voters had voted until noon, with analysts predicting that a high turnout could mean increased support for the opposition.