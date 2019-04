Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (C) greets supporters shortly after he cast his ballot at a polling center at Bojong Koneng Village in Bogor, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesia's Incumbent President from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Joko Widodo (L) and his wife Iriana (R) cast their votes during the general election at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian blind woman casts her vote during the general election at a polling station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

An Indonesian woman is assisted by election officials wearing traditional costume during the general election at a polling station in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARDJANTO

An Indonesian man casts his vote during the general election at a polling station with traditional decorations in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI LUTFI

Indonesians gather at a polling station during the general election in Depok, West Java Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The finger of a mentally disabled Indonesian man is marked with ink with the aid of an election officer after he voted during the general election at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Millions of Indonesians voted on Wednesday in the world’s biggest one-day election to choose their next president, with preliminary results expected to be announced shortly.

The General Elections Commission of Indonesia (KPU) had estimated a 77.5 percent turnout and the government had declared Wednesday a national holiday to ensure maximum voting.