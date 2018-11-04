Members of the pro independence trade union USTKE man a barricade outside Noumea, French Pacific Territory of New Caledonia, Aug 4, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A photo made available on Jul 18, 2010 shows the then French Prime Minister Francois Fillon participating during a military ceremony on Bir Hakeim square, accompanied by civil and military authorities of New Caledonia in Noumea, New Caledonia, France, Jul 17, 2010, before attending a ceremony where the Kanak flag (name of the island's natives) was handed to a French National Parliament member. EPA-EFE FILE/MARC KLEIN

Voting finished in the French territory of New Caledonia on Sunday in a referendum on independence.

Turnout was estimated at 73.68 percent by 5pm (0600 GMT), the authorities said in a statement, one hour before the polling stations closed.