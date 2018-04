Azerbaijan's incumbent President Ilham Aliyev casts his ballot during presidential elections at a polling station in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VUGAR AMRULLAYEV

Azerbaijani voters flocked peacefully to the polls early morning on Wednesday to choose the country's new president, according to election authorities.

The Central Electoral Commission said the turnout was high as 39.39 percent of the 5.2 million eligible voters had cast their ballots at one of the 5,641 polling stations by 12.00 pm.