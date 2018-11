Peruvian Deputy Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela (c) presides at the start of the Summit Implementation Review Group (SIRG) meeting with other Western Hemisphere nations, designed to pursue an anti-corruption drive, in Lima on Nov. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian Deputy Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela (c) presides at the start of the Summit Implementation Review Group (SIRG) meeting with other Western Hemisphere nations, designed to pursue an anti-corruption drive, in Lima on Nov. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The Western Hemisphere nations who signed the Lima Commitment at the last Summit of the Americas, held in April in Peru, on Wednesday are meeting in the Peruvian capital to evaluate a mechanism for monitoring the implementation of the anti-corruption measures that each nation undertook.

At the meeting, Peruvian Deputy Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela emphasized the situation facing the region, which is saying "No more corruption."