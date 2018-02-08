General view of the first plenary session of the Summit Implementation Review Group (GRIC), the entity charged with managing the 8th Summit of the Americas process, in Lima, Peru, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Nestor Mendez (R), shakes hands with Antonio Garcia Revilla, Peru's national coordinator for the Summit Process, during the first plenary session of the Summit Implementation Review Group (GRIC), the entity charged with managing the 8th Summit of the Americas process, in Lima, Peru, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

Representatives from the countries of the Americas on Thursday here met to begin discussing how to fight corruption, an issue to be further discussed by the hemisphere's heads of state and government at the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima on April 13-14.

The discussion will occur during the meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group (GRIC), the entity charged with managing the summit process and which over the next two days will deal with both the matter of corruption and the details of organizing the summit.