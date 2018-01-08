Spanish authorities would on Monday continue to investigate how an inmate who had been pronounced dead at a prison in northern Spain suddenly came back to life as he lay on an autopsy slab, leaving medical staff and forensic specialists puzzled.

The peculiar story unfolded on Sunday at the Penitentiary Center of Asturias, located some 472-kilometers (293-miles) north of Madrid, when prison staff discovered the apparently lifeless body of a middle-aged inmate in his cell during the daily register of prisoners at 8 am, sources close to the case told EFE.