There is Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Egypt's great Pyramid - as you walk through a park in the Indian capital that is housing its own versions of some of the iconic monuments of the world.

But they are just the replicas made out of tonnes of waste of discarded vehicle parts and throw-away objects to create the miniatures of the monuments and put on display in the waste-to-art park in the heart of New Delhi.