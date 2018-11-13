Wall Street workers ply their trade on Nov. 12, 2018, on a day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 602 points, or 2.32 percent. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Wall Street workers ply their trade on Nov. 12, 2018, on a day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 602 points, or 2.32 percent. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Wall Street workers ply their trade on Nov. 12, 2018, on a day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 602 points, or 2.32 percent. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Wall Street closed with heavy losses on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 2.32 percent on a day marked by concerns about a deceleration in world economic growth and plunges in tech giants such as Apple, which fell more than 5 percent.

At the close of regular trading, the DJIA - the main indicator for US stocks - had lost 602.12 points, coming to rest at 25,387.18, while the S&P500 index fell 1.97 percent to 2,726.22 and the NASDAQ index - which includes the important tech companies - dropped 2.78 percent to 7,200.87.