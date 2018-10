Floor brokers work on Oct. 11, 2018, on the New York Stock Exchange as the markets suffered their second day of heavy losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 2.13 percent. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Floor brokers work on Oct. 11, 2018, on the New York Stock Exchange as the markets suffered their second day of heavy losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 2.13 percent. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Wall Street plunged again on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the market's main indicator, losing 2.13 percent on volatility caused by higher rates on public bonds and continuing trade tensions with China.

At the close of trading, the Dow had lost another 545.91 points and stood at 25,052.83, after on Wednesday having suffered its largest daily loss since February - 831 points - for a total drop of almost 1,400 points, or more than 5 percent, in just two days.