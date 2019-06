Lijana Wallenda crosses Times Square on a tightrope in New York, New York, USA, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People watch as Nik Wallenda crosses Times Square on a tightrope in New York, New York, USA, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Nik Wallenda and Lijana Wallenda cross Times Square on a tightrope in New York, New York, USA, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Two well-known tight-rope walking siblings crossed New York's Times Square 25 stories above ground late on Sunday.

The daredevil stunt by brother-sister duo Nik and Lijana Wallenda, broadcast by ABC, generated a lot of expectations owing to Lijana's near-fatal accident in 2017 while practicing.