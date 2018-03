Rifles and shotguns for sale at Chuck's Firearms in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 13 Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US retail giant Walmart on Wednesday raised the age restriction for purchases of firearms and ammunition in its stores to 21, following a shooting at a high school in Florida which killed 17 people.

In addition to raising the minimum age, Walmart also announced that, "in light of recent events", that it was removing items "resembling assault-style rifles" from its website, including "airsoft guns and toys."