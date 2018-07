A general view of an office of e-commerce company Flipkart, in Bangalore, India, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

A shopper walks into a Walmart store in Marietta, Georgia, USA, Nov. 22, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

United States retailer Walmart Inc has decided to sell its unit of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to reorganize its global presence, Japanese economic daily Nikkei reported Thursday.

Nikkei, which cited unnamed sources, estimated the sale of Seiyu to generate 300 billion yen to 500 billion yen ($2.7 billion to $4.5 billion) .