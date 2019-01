Italian former leftist activist Cesare Battisti, convicted in Italy for four murders, during an interview in the city of Cananeia, 300 kilometers from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Italian former leftist activist Cesare Battisti, convicted in Italy for four murders, during an interview in the city of Cananeia, 300 kilometers from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2017 (reissued Jan. 13, 2019). EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

A 64-year-old Italian left-wing activist and crime writer who had been on the run from his native country since the 1970s where he had been convicted of four terrorist murders has been arrested in Bolivia, authorities said Sunday.

Cesare Battisti was nabbed by Italian and Brazilian agents in the central Bolivian city of Sana Cruz de la Sierra where he had fled to from Brazil, where he had been living, Brazilian and Italian authorities said.