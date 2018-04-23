A woman reads a prayer at the grave of her relative at Memorial Center in Potocari, Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nov. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Fehim Demir

Radovan Karadzic appears in a courtroom before the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (MICT) in The Hague, Netherlands, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yves Herman / POOL

Former Serbo-Bosnian leader Radovan Karadzic, who in 2016 was sentenced to 40 years in prison for war crimes and his involvement in the Srebrenica genocide, on Monday requested an appeal, arguing legal errors had been made in his trial.

The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (MICT), which handles outstanding cases of war crimes in Rwanda and the Balkans, opened its doors for an appeal that was requested by both the defense and the prosecutor, who wants Karadzic's sentence to be extended to life imprisonment.