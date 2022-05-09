Ahead of the European Union’s donor conference for Syria, NGOs in the Arab country warn that people's needs are deepening more than before amid a serious economic crisis exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
War-ravaged Syria hit hard by aid cuts
epa09935261 A child poses for a photo from a makeshift shelter at Al-Tehh camp for Syrians in Idlib, Syria, 07 May 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows Qah refugee camp in Idlib, Syria, 07 May 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Syrians repair their makeshift shelters at Al-Tehh camp in Idlib, Syria, 07 May 2022.EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH