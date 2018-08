North Korean separated families leave after meeting with South Korean families at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/O JONGCHAN / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean Na Sun-ok (L), 58, meets with her South Korean relative Na Sung-phil (R), 51, during the seond-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/O JONGCHAN / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean older sister Kim Hye-ja (R), 75, meets with her North Korean younger brother Kim Eun-ha (L), 75, during the seond-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/O JONGCHAN / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Park Gab-il (2-L), 79, takes a picture with his North Korean relatives during the seond-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/O JONGCHAN / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean volunteers carry a lunchboxs to give to North Korean and South Korean separated families at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/O JONGCHAN / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Families separated by the Korean War in the 1950s gathered at a hotel near Mount Kumgang, on the southeastern coast of North Korea, for private lunch meetings on Tuesday.

At 10 am, 185 North Koreans, bearing gifts of ginseng and cosmetics, trooped in to meet the group of 89 South Koreans, who had traveled to their country for the much-anticipated reunion.