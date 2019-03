Tokyo office workers using umbrellas walk under a huge screen displaying news reporting on the second US-North Korea Summit, in Tokyo, Japan, 28 February 2019. US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un abruptly ended their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 28 February, with no agreement. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A photo provided by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows US student Otto Frederick Warmbier (L) in relation to his trial held by The Supreme Court of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 16 March 2016. Warmbier, a student at the University of Virginia, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a crime against North Korea, international reports stated. Warmbier was arrested in January for allegedly trying to steal a banner with a political message from his hotel in North Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Fred and Cindy Warmbier, parents of Otto Warmbier a US citizen who died last year, days after his release from captivity in North Korea, speak at the 10th Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, at the International Conference Center Geneva (CICG) in Geneva, Switzerland, 20 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) meeting and having a dinner with US president Donald J. Trump (L) in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 February 2019. The second meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader, running from 27 to 28 February 2019, focuses on furthering steps towards achieving peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The parents of young American Otto Warmbier, who died in 2017 after spending 17 months in North Korea, on Friday contradicted US President Donald Trump and directly accused North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his "evil regime" for killing their son.

"Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for this unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuse or lavish praise can change that." Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement.