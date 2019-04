Visitors to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on April 25, 2019, had a chance to view a wide variety of non-classified military equipment being developed by researchers to carry out various US military tasks. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Visitors to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on April 25, 2019, had a chance to view a wide variety of non-classified military equipment being developed by researchers to carry out various US military tasks. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

High-precision lasers, microwave cannons and drones to evacuate wounded soldiers are just some of the projects that on Thursday took center stage at the "Spotlight Exhibit," an event at which the US Defense Department presents its latest advances.

As if it were a trade fair, dozens of displays were set up on the Pentagon's central courtyard to highlight some of the projects on which laboratories all around the world have been working in cooperation with the US Armed Forces.