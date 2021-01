Workers cover store windows with plywood in Washington DC on Jan. 4, 2021, in preparation for what is feared by local authorities may be a violent demonstration by pro-Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump has urged his supporters to show up in Washington DC for a march and rally on Jan. 6, 2021, saying the event to protest Democrat Joe Biden's Nov. 3 presidential election win "will be wild." EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO/File

Washington DC authorities have activated at least 340 National Guard troops to protect the US capital in the face of a demonstration called for Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The organizing groups have estimated that about 15,000 people will gather in downtown DC when Congress meets to certify the Electoral College votes from the Nov. 3 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won but which Trump has steadily refused to acknowledge.