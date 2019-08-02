A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) on the border in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press conference after the ASEAN-US Ministerial Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The United States’ secretary of state said Friday that Washington was continuing North Korea dialog, just hours after Pyongyang launched its third set of weapons tests in just over a week.

Mike Pompeo was speaking in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 52nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers’ Meeting where he was questioned about North Korea’s recent weapons launches and how patient the US should be among the amount of “face time” given to Kim Jong-un by President Donald Trump for apparently no return.