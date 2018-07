Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R), holds his ballot next to his wife Bun Rany (L), at a polling station in Kandal province, Cambodia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

The United States government on Sunday criticized Cambodia's Jul. 29 parliamentary elections, in which the ruling Cambodian People's Party won a large majority to renew its mandate.

The CPP swept Sunday's general election, but there were doubts over the victory's legitimacy after the country's highest court outlawed and dissolved the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party last year, allowing Hun Sen to essentially run unopposed.