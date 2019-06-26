South Korea's President Moon Jae-in gives a press conference after a meeting with Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (not seen) at Grand Hotel in Saltsjobaden outside Stockholm, Sweden, 15 June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SOREN ANDERSSON SWEDEN OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un, reading a letter from US President Trump, in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States and North Korea have been carrying out "behind-the-scenes talks" over the possibility of holding another bilateral summit, the president of South Korea said on Wednesday.

President Moon Jae-in said "both sides have been engaged in dialog in regard to a third summit" between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in a written interview given to Yonhap and six other global news agencies taking part in a forum organized by the South Korean news agency in Seoul.