The United States and North Korea have been carrying out "behind-the-scenes talks" over the possibility of holding another bilateral summit, the president of South Korea said on Wednesday.
President Moon Jae-in said "both sides have been engaged in dialog in regard to a third summit" between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in a written interview given to Yonhap and six other global news agencies taking part in a forum organized by the South Korean news agency in Seoul.