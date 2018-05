An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep 3, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (3-R) purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The representatives of the United states and North Korea are set to meet on Tuesday in Singapore to discuss the logistics of the summit scheduled to be held there on June 12, according to diplomatic sources.

In the meeting, the two countries are set to discuss venue, protocol and security issues of the summit between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the source, who requested anonymity, in statements to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.