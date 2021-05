South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-R) holds talks with US President Joe Biden (2-L) at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 May 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with South Korea's president Moon Jae-in (not pictured), in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 May 2021. Moon is set to make a last-ditch attempt to bring the US and North Korea together under his watch when he meets Biden, trying to revive dormant nuclear talks in his final year in office. EPA-EFE/Erin Scott / POOL

United States president Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In announced a joint Covid-19 vaccine initiative on Friday to boost supplies around the world.

"We agreed to establish a comprehensive vaccine partnership to expand the manufacture of vaccines that have been approved safe and effective and so we can scale up global vaccine supplies,” Biden announced in a joint press conference with Moon at the White House after their bilateral summit.