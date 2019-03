North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks with the chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, during a bilateral meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEONG JOON CHO / POOL

A man holding US and North Korean flags waits for the passage of a motorcade with US President Trump through Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019, after a meeting with the North Korean leader. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019 (issued Mar. 1, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea and the United States in Washington on Thursday held the first meeting of their bilateral working group to address the recent failed Hanoi summit between the leaders of the US and North Korea.

The two sides discussed their efforts to achieve their "goal of final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea, as well as the implementation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions, State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said at a press conference.