An undated photo of tourists strolling on the waterfront in the Cuban capital. EFE/File

Since September, 19 US tourists who visited Cuba reported the same symptoms as the American diplomats thought to have been the targets of mysterious attacks in Havana between November 2016 and August 2017, a State Department spokesperson told EFE Monday.

"Starting on Sept. 29, 19 US citizens reported having symptoms similar to those appearing in the travel alert we issued that day with the request not to visit the island," the spokesperson said.