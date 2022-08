A handout photo made available by Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shows United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) walking with Douglas Hsu (L), Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) director general of the Department of North American Affairs, upon arrival in Songshan Airport, Taipei, Taiwan, 25 August 2022 (issued 26 August 2022). EPA-EFE/MOFA TAIWAN / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Washington 'will not be bullied' by Beijing, says senator in Taiwan

United States senator Marsha Blackburn, who arrived in Taiwan late Thursday, said that her country will not be bullied by China, which she described as part of "the new axis of evil."

The Republican politician, who also serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrived shortly before midnight at Taipei's Songshan airport where she was received by Douglas Hsu, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs director general of the Department of North American Affairs.