Myanmar police used water cannon on Monday to break up demonstrations in Naypyitaw while a general strike and protests paralyzed the largest city of Yangon amid growing nationwide public opposition to the military junta that seized power one week ago.
In the administrative capital, thousands of protesters, some holding up the three-finger salute and others with placards with slogans such "Reject the military. Reject the Coup" blocked a downtown junction on a main road leading to government ministry buildings. EFE-EPA