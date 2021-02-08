Protesters gather in front of a police barricade blocking a road during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators flash the three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance, in front of a banner hanging from a building showing detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (top) during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A demonstrator flashes the three finger salute while holding up a sign calling for the release of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Demonstrators gather during a protest against the military coup at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Demonstrators hold up signs and pictures of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar police used water cannon on Monday to break up demonstrations in Naypyitaw while a general strike and protests paralyzed the largest city of Yangon amid growing nationwide public opposition to the military junta that seized power one week ago.

In the administrative capital, thousands of protesters, some holding up the three-finger salute and others with placards with slogans such "Reject the military. Reject the Coup" blocked a downtown junction on a main road leading to government ministry buildings. EFE-EPA