People are digging their own water wells in Caracas because of the poor public water service. Here, workers operate a drill on June 22, 2021, in the Venezuelan capital. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

People are digging their own water wells in Caracas because of the poor public water service. Here, people get water from a fire hydrant in a Caracas street on June 21, 2021. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The constant problems with water service in Caracas in recent days have motivated some residents to seek independent solutions such as drilling deep wells so that they can regularly get water from their taps.

In different parts of the Venezuelan capital, residents are protesting on an ongoing basis over the scarcity of potable water, a situation that could last for days, weeks and even months.