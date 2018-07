A family member standing outside their flooded house after heavy rains in Bhopal, India, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian commuters make their way through a water logged street during heavy rain in Bhopal, India, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A family standing in their flooded house after heavy rains in Bhopal, India, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

An Indian woman on her couch in her flooded house after heavy rains in Bhopal, India, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

From flooded houses to waterlogged streets, traffic and daily life was disrupted in the central Indian city of Bhopal on Thursday as continuous monsoon rains lashed the state.

People were struggling to clear the knee-high water inside of their flooded homes, and save their furniture and daily use items such as kitchen utensils, an epa-efe journalist reported.