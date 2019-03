Dozens of stores in Maracaibo, the capital of the western Venezuelan state of Zulia, were looted on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, like the damaged Sambil shopping center seen here, amid an electricity crisis that has kept the oil-rich region in the dark for the last five days. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

Dozens of stores in Maracaibo, the capital of the western Venezuelan state of Zulia, were looted over the past few hours amid an electricity crisis that has kept the oil-rich region in the dark for the last five days, witnesses told EFE.

The mass robberies went on from Sunday to Monday night in various districts of the city, the home of some 2 million citizens.