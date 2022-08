Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos (L) takes part in a ground-breaking for a new police command center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on 10 August 2022. EFE/Luis Torres

The sight of mutilated female bodies dumped on the road is setting off alarms in this Mexican border metropolis that was notorious in the early 2000s for hundreds of mostly unsolved murders of women and girls.

Red Mesa de Mujeres, a coalition of groups battling gender violence and discrimination, says that Ciudad Juarez saw 87 "femicides" in the first six months of this year.