A Marine stands on duty outside the West Wing while US President Donald J. Trump is in Oval Office at his last evening at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

A frame grab from a handout video released by the White House shows US President Donald J. Trump address the nation from the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, issued 19 January 2021, on Trump's last day in office. EPA-EFE/WHITE HOUSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

'We did what we came here to do,' says Trump in final speech

On the eve of his departure from the White House, the United States' outgoing president Donald Trump on Tuesday made his farewell speech as the 45th leader of the country and distanced himself from the assault on the Capitol by radical supporters.

Removed from the spotlight in the past week and banned from his main communication channel, Twitter, Trump took a 19-minute, 47-second video tour of the four years of his mandate and presented himself as a president of unity despite having exacerbated the divisions in the country. EFE-EPA