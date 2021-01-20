On the eve of his departure from the White House, the United States' outgoing president Donald Trump on Tuesday made his farewell speech as the 45th leader of the country and distanced himself from the assault on the Capitol by radical supporters.
Removed from the spotlight in the past week and banned from his main communication channel, Twitter, Trump took a 19-minute, 47-second video tour of the four years of his mandate and presented himself as a president of unity despite having exacerbated the divisions in the country. EFE-EPA