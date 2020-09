Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) shakes hands with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) expert Zhang Boli (2-L), beside vaccine researcher and People's Liberation Army (PLA) major general Chen Wei (L), respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan (2-R) and head of Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital Zhang Dingyu (R) during a meeting commending role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 08 September 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) poses with vaccine researcher and People's Liberation Army (PLA) major general Chen Wei (L) during a meeting commending role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 08 September 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) awards medal to vaccine researcher and People's Liberation Army (PLA) major general Chen Wei (L) during a meeting commending role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 08 September 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

The biggest expert in respiratory medicine in China, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, said Monday that the country has "defeated the current outbreak" of coronavirus, during a commemorative ceremony in which Beijing staged its victory against COVID-19.

"We have defeated the current outbreak," said Zhong, a recipient of the Republic Medal, who added that, however, their guard must not be lowered. EFE-EPA