Republican Donald Trump closed his presidential re-election campaign early Tuesday with a rally in Grand Rapids in Michigan, where he predicted a historic victory over his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
On Election Day eve, Biden predicts 'big win' against Trump
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally as he makes his first visit to Georgia since clinching the party's presidential nomination, at the amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/CURTIS COMPTON/THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION/MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Supporters shout as they listen to US President Donald J. Trump during his final campaign rally before Election Day, at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER
Supporters gather for US President Donald J. Trump's final campaign rally before Election Day, at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER
US President Donald J. Trump tosses MAGA hats to supporters as he and US Vice President Mike Pence make their way to the stage during their final campaign rally before Election Day, at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER
US President Donald J. Trump speaks during his final campaign rally before Election Day, at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER
US President Donald J. Trump waves to supporters as he leaves the stage during his final campaign rally before Election Day, at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally as he makes his first visit to Georgia since clinching the party's presidential nomination, at the amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Oct 27, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/CURTIS COMPTON/THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION/MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Republican Donald Trump closed his presidential re-election campaign early Tuesday with a rally in Grand Rapids in Michigan, where he predicted a historic victory over his Democratic rival Joe Biden.