Supporters of President Evo Morales demonstrate in favor of the President's candidacy for next elections, in La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Sympathizers of Evo Morales demonstrate in favor of the President's candidacy for next elections (2020-2025), in La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The President of Bolivia thanked people late Wednesday in a tweet for their support for democratic and cultural revolution, following large protests during the day against his efforts to continue in office.

Thousands of protesters held a massive demonstration and urged President Evo Morales to abide by the rules of democracy, and said they would not stop the protest until the president respects the referendum that rejected the president's bid for re-election.