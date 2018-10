Students react upon the arrival of President George Weah (not pictured) on the campus of the State own University of Liberia (UL), Capital Hill, Monrovia, Liberia, 24 October 2018. President George Weah has declared Free Tuition for all Undergraduate student Program in all public Universities throughout the country. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberian President George Weah (R) shakes hands with faculties staffs upon arrival on the campus of the State own University of Liberia (UL), Capital Hill, Monrovia, Liberia, 24 October 2018. President George Weah has declared Free Tuition for all Undergraduate student Program in all public Universities throughout the country. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

The Liberian President, a former soccer player, announced on Wednesday that no undergraduate university student will have to pay to study at any of the country's public universities, and eliminated tuition fees.

"I am pleased to announce that I declare the University of Liberia and all other public universities in the country free of charge for any undergraduate student," George Weah announced during a visit to the prestigious University of Liberia.