Indian commuters protect themselves with umbrellas as they wait on street during a continuous rain shower in Kolkata, India, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian commuters protect themselves with umbrellas as they walk during a continuous rain shower in Kolkata, India, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Heavy rains brought by Cyclone Phethai lashed eastern India on Tuesday.

After making landfall on Monday as a cyclonic storm, the weather system had weakened to a depression and was laying over the Bay of Bengal by Tuesday morning, although widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rains was expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorology Bureau said.