The collective wealth of the 43 richest people in Australia pulled in about AU$100 million ($72 million) each day in 2018 as inequality in the country grew, Oxfam Australia said on Monday.

This meant a total increase of about AU$36 billion for that group of billionaires even as the top one percent of Australians owned more wealth than the bottom 70 percent, the organization said in a statement issued before the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.