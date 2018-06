View of drivers making a line to buy fuel at a Petroleos de Venezuela station, where supply delays were noticeable in the city of Valera, Venezuela, Dec. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HECTOR PEREIRA

Spanish police have arrested a son of one of Venezuela's wealthiest businessmen on suspicion of involvement in money laundering, sources close to the investigation told EFE on Wednesday.

A large police operation aimed at tackling money laundering nabbed a son of Roberto Enrique Rincón, a United States-based business magnate, the sources said, adding that more arrests were expected.